Saudi, Egyptian FMs stress importance of Iran not having a nuclear weapon

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday the importance of Iran not having nuclear weapons. The two officials held a joint press conference in Cairo.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom has strong and solid relations with Egypt.

For his part, Shoukry said: “We have a special and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.”

“We are working closely with Saudi Arabia to achieve security and stability in the region,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister also said the Kingdom and Iran did not hold “security talks” in Jordan, rejecting recent media reports.

The two ministers also stressed the need for “foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya.”

