.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi, Egyptian FMs stress importance of Iran not having a nuclear weapon

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chairs a joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chairs a joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi, Egyptian FMs stress importance of Iran not having a nuclear weapon

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday the importance of Iran not having nuclear weapons. The two officials held a joint press conference in Cairo.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom has strong and solid relations with Egypt.

For his part, Shoukry said: “We have a special and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.”

“We are working closely with Saudi Arabia to achieve security and stability in the region,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister also said the Kingdom and Iran did not hold “security talks” in Jordan, rejecting recent media reports.

The two ministers also stressed the need for “foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya.”

Read more:

Saudi, GCC, Egyptian FMs attend joint ministerial meeting in Riyadh

Gulf states anticipate the nuclear deal

Saudi FM chairs preparatory session for GCC ministerial summit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More