Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually attends this year’s G20 Summit. (SPA)
Saudi Vision 2030

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the plan and main features of the Jeddah Central Project, previously known as New Jeddah Downtown, with total investments of $19.99 billion (75 billion riyals), the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

“The ambitious 75 billion Saudi riyals project will develop 5.7 million square meters of land overlooking the Red Sea to be financed by the Public Investment Fund and from local and international investors,” SPA said in a statement.

The project is expected to achieve an estimated added value of 47 billion riyals for the Kingdom’s economy by 2030, SPA said.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince: 2022 budget supports post-pandemic, Vision 2030 goals

Gulf leaders conclude GCC summit in Riyadh, calling for unity, solidarity

Saudi Arabia's economy expands 7 pct in third quarter this year

