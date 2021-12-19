Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi foreign minister attended the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan which was held in Islamabad.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two sides reviewed the results of the OIC session which was called for by the Saudi Arabia in its capacity as the head of the current Islamic Summit, SPA reported.

The press agency said Khan and Prince Faisal also “discussed aspects of joint coordination between the two countries to support security and stability in Afghanistan and to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the brotherly Afghan people through the OIC and international organizations.”

The two sides touched on the importance of the international community standing by Afghanistan by combating terrorism and extremism in Afghanistan and supporting the Afghan economy to ensure that it does not collapse, which may affect the region and the world.

Prince Faisal also said the world needs to respond to the escalating humanitarian crisis facing Afghans.

“We call on the international community to help stop the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan,” he added.

Read more:

Saudi FM: World needs to respond to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia sends two relief planes to Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia at UN stresses importance of international humanitarian aid