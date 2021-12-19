Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said.

The drone took off from Sana’a International Airport in Yemen, the coalition said.

The Iran-backed militia has continued targeting Saudi areas and civilian objects.

On Thursday, a “hostile” projectile launched by the Houthis fell on civilian objects in Saudi Arabia’s Ahad al-Masarihah, a Governorate in Jazan, resulting in material damages, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in the Kingdom’s Jazan region, Colonel Mohammed al-Ghamdi, said that the directorate received a report about the fall of a hostile projectile launched by the “Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Yemeni territory towards the industrial area of Ahad al-Masarihah,” the press agency reported him as saying.

A top State Department official said that Saudi Arabia was a strong and “very capable” partner in the fight against terrorism. Speaking after the release of the 2020 Country Report on Terrorism, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John Godfrey praised Riyadh for its work.

“Saudi Arabia remains a strong and active and very capable counterterrorism partner of the United States,” Godfrey said in response to a question from a reporter during a phone briefing.

He said the US would continue to partner with Saudi Arabia against terrorism in the region as well as in the context of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

“Saudi Arabia is an active member of both of those,” he added.

