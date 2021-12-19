Saudi FM: World needs to respond to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday said the world needs to respond to the escalating humanitarian crisis facing Afghans.

Prince Faisal was speaking at the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will affect regional stability.

“We call on the international community to help stop the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan,” he added.

Prince Faisal said Afghans themselves must contribute to ending the tragedy in their country.

“We must ensure that Afghanistan is not used to shelter terrorist and extremist groups,” the Saudi foreign minister said, adding that the Kingdom condemns the terrorist attacks of ISIS in Afghanistan.

The collapse of the current situation in Afghanistan will lead to chaos that will have an effect regionally and globally, he said.

Humanitarian aid

Prince Faisal also said that a Saudi air and land bridge has been established to transport humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent two relief planes to Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 aid bags, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The Supervisor General of KSrelief, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, stated that the aid comes via the implementation of the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Maintaining security and stability in Afghanistan is a priority for the international community,” Prince Faisal said.

