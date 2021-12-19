.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi defenses destroy two Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

  • Font
A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Saudi defenses destroy two Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s defenses on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The [Houthi] militia tried to target travelers with three drones at dawn today,” the coalition said in a statement.

According to the coalition, the drones were launched from Yemen’s Sanaa airport, which has” become a center for cross-border attacks.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Projectile launched by Iran-backed Houthis damages civilian objects in Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry
MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More