Saudi defenses destroy two Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Saudi Arabia’s defenses on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition said.

“The [Houthi] militia tried to target travelers with three drones at dawn today,” the coalition said in a statement.

According to the coalition, the drones were launched from Yemen’s Sanaa airport, which has” become a center for cross-border attacks.”

