Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief concludes medical campaign for children in Tanzania

KSrelief medical team doctors. (KSrelief)
KSrelief medical team doctors. (KSrelief)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded on Saturday a voluntary medical campaign for children’s open-heart surgery in Tanzania, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

KSrelief’s medical team examined 60 children and performed 34 successful open-heart surgeries, with the participation of 25 male and female volunteers, according to the press agency.

SPA reported that the center also held training courses to build the capacity of medical staff, benefiting 50 individuals.

“The campaign comes as a part of the humanitarian efforts being exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief , in many countries, with the aim of providing treatment services to patients from families with limited income,” SPA added.

