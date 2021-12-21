.
Saudi Arabia's KSrelief distributes winter aid in Jordan

Syrian refugees from the informal Rukban camp, which lies in no-man's-land off the border between Syria and Jordan. (AFP)
Syrian refugees from the informal Rukban camp, which lies in no-man's-land off the border between Syria and Jordan. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes winter aid in Jordan

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is distributing winter bags and clothes to those in need in Jordan, including Jordanian families, and Syrian and Palestinian refugees, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

KSrelief’s distributed aid included 4,120 blankets and 2,069 bags in a number of Jordanian governorates, benefiting 10,300 individuals.

This aid comes within the framework of the projects being implemented by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for needy Syrian and Palestinian refugees and families in Jordan in order to contribute to alleviating their suffering and improving their livelihoods, the press agency reported.

KSrelief is the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, as it manages, coordinates and supervises the Kingdom’s international aid.

