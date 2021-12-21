Saudi FM meets UK foreign secretary on sidelines of GCC-UK ministerial meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the sidelines of the GCC-UK ministerial meeting on Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The two sides reviewed aspects of the solid and historical partnership between the Kingdom and the UK, and ways to strengthen and develop it in all areas of cooperation, the press agency said.

Prince Faisal and Truss discussed the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, wherein the Kingdom called for a response to the escalating humanitarian crisis facing Afghans.

The two also “discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual benefits and common interests,” SPA reported.

Truss met with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and its secretary general on Monday at Chevening House, where they made a determined stand to strengthen their relationship across all fields, according to a joint communique.

“We have agreed to build stronger ties with the Gulf to create jobs, drive growth and make us all safer,” Truss wrote in a tweet.

Read more:

GCC-UK foreign ministers commit to forge stronger ties

Saudi FM: World needs to respond to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister