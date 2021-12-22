Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi

Residents in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi can now travel around Yas Island, a popular entertainment destination, which is home to a Formula One race-track and the Ferrari World theme park, in a driverless taxi.

Passengers can book a taxi around the clock via the application, TXAI, available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Hassan al-Hosani, CEO of Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, a subsidiary of Group 42, said the first pilot phase of the driverless taxi was launched in Yas Island and will conclude on December 23, adding the public may use the application for free during this period.

He added Abu Dhabi residents can reserve rides as soon as they download the application by following the instructions that appear on screen.

The user is required to be in one of nine locations in Yas Island to book a trip.

The second phase of the initiative will involve increasing passenger transport operations, by operating over 10 vehicles in different areas around Abu Dhabi.

The current fleet of TXAI vehicles consists entirely of electric and hybrid cars, which will help reduce carbon emissions, stated al-Hosani.

Bayanat, which specializes in geospatial systems, data analysis and artificial intelligence, recently announced its new fleet of driverless vehicles under the TXAI brand, which represents the first fully-automated taxis in the UAE.

