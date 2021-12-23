Arab Coalition targets Iran-backed Houthi sites in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Arab Coalition has carried out air strikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen, according to a statement released late Wednesday.

“We call on civilians to avoid gathering or going close to targeted areas in Sanaa,” the statement read.

The Coalition said the Houthis were choosing to be hit by targeting civilians.

They have increased their cross-border attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia this year, a recent report said.

Separately, the US Navy announced on Wednesday that it had intercepted a weapons shipment from Iran to the Houthis earlier this week.

The Iran-backed Houthis continue to reject talks over a deal to halt the yearslong war in Yemen, which has led to one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

