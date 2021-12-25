Arab coalition air strikes destroy vehicle killing three Houthi militia

Air strikes by the Arab Coalition destroyed a military vehicle killing three Houthi militia crew northwest of the rebel-held capital Sana’a.

Medics in Yemen said that three people died and six others were injured in the coalition air strikes.

On Friday, the Arab Coalition said a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan has led to the killing of two civilians, a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident.

The coalition said another Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Najran.

The Arab Coalition added that the hostile attacks were launched from the Yemeni city of Sadaa, and had warned that it will carry airstrikes to deal with the source of the threat.

