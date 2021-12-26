Arab Coalition: Lebanon’s Hezbollah trains Yemen’s Houthis to target Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition revealed on Sunday evidence proving the involvement of Lebanon’s Shia Hezbollah militia in Yemen and in using the country’s airport to target Saudi Arabia.

The Coalition showed pictures of Hezbollah members training the Houthi militia to launch explosive-laden drones.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said in a press conference: “The Houthis do not have the ability to make the decision to be part of the political solution in Yemen.”

“The terrorist organization Hezbollah has spread destruction in the region and the world, and it bears the responsibility for targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia and Yemen,” he added.

Malki stressed that “the Iranian regime sponsors its proxies in the region to carry out destruction and devastation”, adding that “the Houthi militia adopted its sectarian ideology from Iran.”

The Coalition said that the Houthis had fired 430 ballistic missiles and 851 explosive laden drones at Saudi Arabia since the Yemen war began in 2015, leading to the deaths of 59 Saudi civilians.

Yemen’s Houthis have in recent months ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been conducting strikes against Houthi militia’s sites in Yemen targeting their weaponry and their core bases.

