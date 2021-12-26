.
KSrelief provides treatment to 3,483 people in Yemen’s Hodeidah

KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services to 3,483 beneficiaries from November 25 to December 1 in al-Khokha district in Yemen's Hodeidah Governorate. (SPA_
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) mobile medical clinics provided treatment services to 3,483 beneficiaries from November 25 to December 1 in al-Khokha district in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

KSrelief is the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, as it manages, coordinates and supervises the Kingdom’s international aid.

The center also inaugurated classrooms in Yemen’s Lahj Governorate, as part of a project to improve access to education services in Yemen, which is implemented in cooperation with the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“These additional classrooms will contribute to accommodating more displaced students in Lahj and reduce the student density in government schools,” SPA reported.

KSrelief supported 16 schools in the governorates of Aden, Hadramout and Lahj, as part of its project to improve access to education services in Yemen, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of educational services in them, easing student overcrowding in Yemeni schools, and enrolling displaced students in targeted governorates to schools.

