Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives two mln visitors in 86 days

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it received two million visitors in 86 days, nearly 30 percent of the total visitors to Expo since its October opening, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s pavilion celebrated this milestone with fireworks and laser lights, the press agency said.

Last week, Expo 2020 Dubai organizers have recorded more than seven million visits to the site since the launch of the global event, as some activities at the world fair are suspended as a precautionary measure in the wake of the heightened COVID-19 concerns.

Since Expo – the largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic – launched on October 1, organizers have clocked 7,167,591 visits to the site in the period up to December 20.

Organizers at Expo 2020 Dubai have announced they will ring in 2022 with a line-up of live activities on December 31, including a music festival featuring two DJs, two fireworks displays and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at al-Wasl Plaza.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday visited the pavilions of the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan visits the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at Expo 2020 on the sidelines of His Highness’ visit to the UAE,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

