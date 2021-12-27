.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS

Saudi Arabian Police
Saudi Arabian police. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday said a man was executed in Riyadh for planning to target public civilian gatherings through a suicide mission under the direction of ISIS.

The ministry said the man had an explosive belt and photographs of the target side.

The man had also swore allegiance to ISIS and adopted their ideas, the Kingdom’s interior ministry added.

In October, Saudi Arabia executed a citizen in the Eastern Province for his links to a terrorist cell and killing security men, murdering a citizen, possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The terrorist cell aimed to destabilize the country’s internal security, according to SPA.

