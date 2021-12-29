UAE Central Bank issues seven silver commemorative coins in honor of founding fathers

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of seven commemorative silver coins in one set to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Union of the UAE Federation, and in honor of the founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan.

The CBUAE will issue 3000 sets comprising seven silver coins, each of which is worth AED50 and weighs 28 grams.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The front face of the coin will bear a black and white image of one of the founding fathers and another color image of Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the current rulers of the Emirates. The reverse side of the seven coins will bear the fiftieth year logo, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English, in addition to the nominal value of the coin (AED50).

The black and white photographs include the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed al-Qasimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid al-Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed al-Mualla, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad al-Sharqi.

The colored images are of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and the rulers of the five northern emirates.

The sets of seven commemorative silver coins will be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches until stock runs out, at a price of AED2000.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: “This coin issuance honors the founding fathers for their significant role in establishing the Federation of the Seven Emirates, and in line with the current wise leadership’s to continue the legacy of the founders in building a nation to which we are proud to belong.”

Read more:

Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?