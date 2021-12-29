.
US condemns Iran-backed Houthis militia’s continued attacks on Saudi Arabia

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, March 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continued attacks on Saudi Arabia, stressing that the militia is a threat to its allies, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a virtual press conference that the Kingdom was able to eliminate about 90 percent of Houthi attacks adding that their “goal is to see this number rise to 100 percent,” indicating that the US policy targeted some Houthi leaders through sanctions and accountability.

Price said there have been more than 375 cross-border attacks since the beginning of the year, and that the US will continue to work with Saudi Arabia to stand against Houthi attacks, and “will hold the Houthis responsible for their actions.”

The UN on Tuesday called on Yemen’s Houthis to immediately release staff members they detained last month.

The Iran-backed group continues to detain two UN staff members, in addition to US employees they detained in recent months without any legal basis for their detention.

Last week, the Arab Coalition said a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan has led to the killing of two civilians, a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident.

