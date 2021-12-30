.
Saudi central bank extends deferred payment program by three months

saudi central bank
Saudi Arabia’s central bank has extends a deferred payment program meant to help support the private sector.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s central bank has extended a deferred payment program meant to help support the private sector by an additional three months until March 31, it said on Thursday.

The extension is aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises that are still affected by the precautionary measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said in a statement.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to use any surplus in 2022 budget to fill reserves: Al-Jadaan

