Saudi central bank extends deferred payment program by three months

Saudi Arabia’s central bank has extended a deferred payment program meant to help support the private sector by an additional three months until March 31, it said on Thursday.

The extension is aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises that are still affected by the precautionary measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said in a statement.

