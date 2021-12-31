Fireworks show, celebrity performers planned across the UAE on NYE to ring in 2022

A host of firework displays are set to light up the skies at some of the United Arab Emirates’ key landmarks on New Year’s Eve as revellers set to ring in 2022.

In Dubai, there will be a total of 36 firework displays across 29 locations as the emirate.

End-of-year celebrations will take place at Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, with the landmark to host a musical line-up and a fireworks display, and the annual fireworks extravaganza at the Burj Khalifa where visitors can also expect to see pyrotechnics And spectacular light shows.

Dubai’s Global Village is also set to host eight different firework shows, according to the Dubai Media Office, while Dubai’s Atlantis hotel will ring in the New Year with a 30-band live performance, fireworks and a special guest appearance from international singing star Robbie Williams.

At Ain Dubai, in Dubai’s Bluewater’s, residents can watch fireworks, drone shows and several performances.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, spectators can enjoy a drone countdown to 2022, and two firework displays, earmarked for midnight and at 3am.

Billed as the longest New Year celebration in the world, spanning the time zones of all participating countries at the event, the Expo festivities will take place at various locations across the site over a 13-hour period.

At the site, 12 international and Dubai-based DJs are lining up to give 2021 a record-breaking send-off, with acts including, Armin van Buuren, DJ Skip, Kanika Kapoor, Anyasa and Dimitri Vegas.

There will also be a Time-Square-style ball drop at al-Wasl Plaza ahead of the clock chiming midnight.

Dubai Festival City Mall is also hosting a New Year’s Eve spectacular with a laser, light and fountain show, fireworks and live entertainment, with Dubai’s La Mer is also scheduled to put on a firework display at midnight.

In Abu Dhabi, the emirate is attempting to break three Guinness World Records as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s New Year’s eve celebrations, including a 40-mimute firework display and a gigantic drone show at al-Wathba, with the emirate’s Yas Island will close 2021 with firework displays and live music.

Abu Dhabi’s Corniche will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework display, while at al-Maryah Island, with Arab pop stars Hussain al-Jassimi, Balqees and Elissa are to perform at a concert ahead of a fireworks show.

