Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall reported across the UAE ahead of NYE celebrations

Rain was reported across the UAE on Friday. (Supplied: Twitter)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Residents across the United Arab Emirates reported black clouds, thunderstorms and downpours on Friday as weather forecasters predicted rain across much of the country ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations.

On social media, users shared video of scattered shows across parts of the country, while many residents also woke to thunder and lightning in the early hours of Friday after rainfall over night.

“The UAE is welcoming 2022 with a massive thunderstorm, lightening and monsoon rain,” said one.

Another wrote: “Huge spell of rain in Sharjah.”

Weather reports from the National Center of Meteorology predicted heavy rainfall across all seven emirates for most of Friday and posted weather warnings about rough seas across the Arabian Gulf.

Many residents welcomed the wet weather, despite the seasonal timings of downpours ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration, with one saying: “This is wow in the UAE. Seen rain for the first time in 2021. Thank you, Allah for your big blessing.”

Another said: “It is raining here in the UAE and it is awesome.”

“Rain in Dubai – finally,” wrote another.

Saturday – New Year’s Day – will also see showers according to the the National Center of Meteorology.

