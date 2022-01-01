.
Fire shuts down Iran gas production platform in South Pars field: Report

A bird flies near the flare of SPQ1 gas platform of Iran's South Pars gas field, in the Persian Gulf, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A bird flies near the flare of SPQ1 gas platform of Iran's South Pars gas field, in the Gulf. (File photo: AP)

Fire shuts down Iran gas production platform in South Pars field: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A fire broke out at a gas production platform in Iran’s South Pars field on Saturday, shutting production at the unit, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

“South Pars Platform 16 suffered a large fire and exited the production circuit,” IRIB said.

The Pars Oil and Gas Company, which operates the platform, said there had been a gas leak but that the damage was “not large,” state TV’s IRINN news channel said in a posting on its Telegram account.

Read more: Oil prices head for biggest annual gains since at least 2016 on economic recovery

