Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day

Snow blanketed Saudi Arabia’s northwestern city of Tabuk on New Year’s Day, videos on social media showed.

Images shared by state news agency SPA showed cars covered in snow and people wearing thick closes enjoying the rare sight of snow in the Kingdom.

#صور من تساقط الثلوج على مرتفعات جبل اللوز بمنطقة تبوك.#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/e4A7SWq0jw — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) January 1, 2022

Residents of Tabuk region in northwestern #Saudi Arabia perform traditional dance to celebrate the first snowfall of the year ❄️ https://t.co/fp83WzO5EC — Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@KSAEmbassySpox) January 1, 2022

State broadcaster Ekhbariya’s correspondent appeared on TV to report how people flocked to the region to enjoy the snow on al-Lawz mountain near Tabuk area.

ثلوج تبوك شمال المملكه 💨❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZfmvXp3d0Y — غربة _______💫🌴🇸🇦 (@grbhroh60) December 22, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense called on everyone “to be vigilant” amid low visibility, and the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder until Monday.

