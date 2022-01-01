.
.
.
.
Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day

Al Arabiya English

Snow blanketed Saudi Arabia’s northwestern city of Tabuk on New Year’s Day, videos on social media showed.

Images shared by state news agency SPA showed cars covered in snow and people wearing thick closes enjoying the rare sight of snow in the Kingdom.

State broadcaster Ekhbariya’s correspondent appeared on TV to report how people flocked to the region to enjoy the snow on al-Lawz mountain near Tabuk area.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense called on everyone “to be vigilant” amid low visibility, and the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder until Monday.

