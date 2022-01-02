Arab Coalition carries out air strikes on four targets in Sanaa

The Arab Coalition has carried out air strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, destroying four sites storing drones and launch pads, according to the official SPA news agency citing a coalition spokesperson on Sunday.

Air strikes were carried out in line with international humanitarian law and the coalition took precautionary measures to spare civilians from collateral damage, the spokesperson said.

Coalition attacks on targets in Sanaa have stepped up in recent months.

On Saturday, December 25, a coalition strike killed three members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia traveling in a military vehicle northwest of the city.

On Friday, December 24, the coalition said a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan led to the killing of two civilians -- a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on Saudi Arabia, and other civilian targets as their offensive on the strategically-important city of Marib continues.

A recent report from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said the Houthis doubled their number of attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020.

Saudi Arabia along with other members of the Arab Coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015, after it broke out the previous year.

