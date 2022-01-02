UAE weather fluctuations to last until Thursday: Forecast

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the UAE is affected by a state of atmospheric instability as the upper low pressure extending from the west over the country deepens, coinciding with the extension of a surface low pressure from the south, and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country.



It is expected that the depressions will move towards the east on Wednesday and Thursday to ease the situation, the NCM said in a statement on Sunday, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The NCM added that the weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensities, especially over the northern and eastern areas, some coastal areas, and the western islands.



Meanwhile, on Monday and Tuesday the weather will be cloudy in most areas of the country, interspersed with convective clouds, associated with rain of different intensities over scattered areas, with lightning and thunder at times, and hail falling in some areas.



On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be less clouds and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rain over some coastal and northern areas, with a significant drop in temperatures.



The wind will be moderate to fresh and strong at times, especially with convective clouds and the sea will be rough or very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea, especially with convective clouds.

Read more:

UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10

Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show