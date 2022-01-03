Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince directs treatment for Afghan boy, three, with cancer

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has helped arrange medical treatment for Muhammad Aamir Dawood, a three-year-old Afghan boy who is suffering from cancer.

Currently residing at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed ordered to transfer Muhammad to the US to get the necessary treatment, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, visited the Afghan child at his residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

Sheikh Theyab also met with a number of Afghan families who are temporarily hosted by the Emirates Humanitarian City and talked to them about their stay in the city and the services provided to them.

The families expressed their great happiness and gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for the hospitality extended to them during their stay, WAM reported.

Sheikh Theyab added that the UAE would remain a symbol of help and support in times of trouble and a source of inspiration when it comes to humanitarian work.

Emirates Humanitarian City was established in 2020 and designed to ensure privacy and meet the best standards of security and safety. Its external squares include a number of playgrounds and entertainment facilities for children and adults, in addition to a preventive health center and provisions of medicine, food and other necessities.

The UAE helped tens of thousands people who led Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of their country and facilitated the evacuation to countries around the world.

