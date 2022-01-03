Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroy a hostile Houthi target launched towards Taif

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday its defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile aerial target that was launched towards Taif city in the Kingdom.

The ministry added that the Houthi attack was launched from inside Yemen, stressing that it took all operational defensive measures to contain the threat and protect civilians.

The Arab Coalition had shared on Monday videos of the destruction of three explosive laden drones launched by the Iran-backed militias towards the Kingdom’s southern region, Sunday night.

The Coalition affirmed it took all necessary operational measures to preserve the security of Saudi Arabia, and its citizens and residents.

Sunday evening, the Coalition announces that Saudi defenses shot down and destroyed three drones launched towards Najran.

It also added in a statement that Coalition forces monitored the launch of the drones from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and how the Houthis used human shields.

The Coalition continued to stress that it takes all the operational measures necessary to deal with the sources of threat and to respond immediately.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia during 2021. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen as of late, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand, and stressing that the operations will be conducted in with international humanitarian law.

