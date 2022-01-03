.
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report

فتاة تقبض على أسد
A screengrab from the video circulating online. (Instagram)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published:

A video circulating online shows a girl catching a lion that was roaming the streets in Kuwait, according to Kuwaiti news outlet Al Anbaa.

The girl is seen walking down the street carrying the young lion, which appears to be trying to escape.

Al Anbaa reported on Sunday that the lion had escaped in the Sabahiya area south of Kuwait City.

Environmental police attended the scene and helped the girl, who was later found to be the lion’s owner, contain the big cat and return it to captivity.

Although illegal in many Gulf states, exotic animals remain popular as pets for many people.

Authorities in Dubai announced that they were cracking down on dangerous animal ownership in June 2020 after reports of a big cat wondering around The Springs community.

It later turned out that these were false reports, and the supposed dangerous animal caught on film was in fact a housecat.

People in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have been known to pay more than $6,000 for pet cheetahs, according to a report from the Saudi Gazette.

Explore More