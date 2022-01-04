.
.
.
.
Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized

Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki gestures during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. (AFP)
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki gestures during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. (AFP)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition demanded on Tuesday Houthis immediately release the seized Emirati vessel “Rawabi” with its full cargo, and if the Houthis don’t comply, then any of the ports they use for launching maritime piracy and armed robbery attacks will become legitimate military targets.

Spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said the attack was a criminal act by the Iran-backed Houthi militias, launched from Hodeidah port to intercept a commercial ship in international waters, according to state news agency SPA.

He added that “Rawabi” carried medical field equipment and supplies for the Saudi field hospital on Socotra Island.

Maliki warned the Houthis against violating maritime laws and described their actions as “terrorist acts” which undermine the security of waterways and directly threaten maritime navigation and global trade.

The UAE flagged ship “Rawabi” was hijacked on Sunday on its way to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report

UKMTO says it received reports of vessel attacked off Yemen

