Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib

  • Font
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib

AFP

Published: Updated:

About 125 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been killed in fresh clashes near the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, military and medical sources said Tuesday, as the seven-year war witnesses a surge in violence.

The clashes took place over the past 24 hours.

The coalition has been fighting for nearly seven years in support of Yemen’s government against the Houthis, in a conflict that has displaced millions and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

As hostilities escalate, the Houthis on Monday seized a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship that the coalition said was carrying medical supplies.

In September, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

Recent weeks have seen another spike with coalition air strikes on Houthi territory multiplying, while the Houthis have ramped up missile and drone assaults on Saudi Arabia.

