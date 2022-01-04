Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted, destroyed five drones targeting Kingdom

The Arab Coalition said early Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones that were launched towards the Kingdom.

The Coalition added that the Iran-backed Houthis launched the attack from Yemen’s capital Sana’a, stressing that it is monitoring all sources of threats to destroy and eliminate them.

Advertisement

It also said that operational options are on the table to respond to threats and to deter the Houthi militia’s aggressive behavior.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition had shared on Monday videos of the destruction of three drones launched by the Iran-backed militias towards the Kingdom’s southern region, Sunday night.

The Coalition affirmed it took all necessary operational measures to preserve the security of Saudi Arabia, and its citizens and residents.

This came hours after it announced that Saudi defenses shot down and destroyed three drones launched towards Najran.

It also added in a statement that Coalition forces monitored the launch of the drones from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and how the Houthis used civilians as human shields.

The Coalition continued to stress that it takes all the operational measures necessary to deal with the sources of threat and to respond immediately.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia during 2021. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen as of late, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand, and stressing that the operations will be conducted in with international humanitarian law.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroy a hostile Houthi target launched towards Taif

Arab Coalition conducts strikes against military targets at Yemen’s Sana’a airport

Arab Coalition: Houthis use Sana’a airport as workshop for ballistic missiles