Arab Coalition strikes targets in Yemen’s Sana’a in response to Houthi drone attacks

The Arab Coalition conducted air strikes on targets in Yemen’s capital Sana’a in response to drone attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, state media reported early Wednesday.

This development comes after the Coalition announced the interception and destruction of a drone in Yemeni airspace, launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's territory earlier in the day.

The coalition stated that the drone was launched from the capital, Sana'a, with the aim of targeting civilians.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia during 2021. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen as of late, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand, and stressing that the operations will be conducted in with international humanitarian law.

