US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade

The US condemned Yemen’s Houthi militia’s seizure of the Emirati vessel “Rawabi”, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“These actions interfere with freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and threaten international trade and regional security,” the statement read.

It added: “These Houthi actions come at a time when all parties should be de-escalating and returning to inclusive political talks. We urge the Houthis to immediately release the ship and crew unharmed and to cease all violence that sets back the political process to end the war in Yemen.”

The UAE flagged ship “Rawabi” was hijacked on Sunday on its way to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition demanded the Houthis immediately release the vessel with its full cargo, adding that it was carrying medical field equipment and supplies for the Saudi field hospital on Socotra Island.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki warned the Houthis that any port used for maritime piracy and armed robbery would become a legitimate military target.

