.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition receives distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen’s Hodeidah port

  • Font
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki gestures during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. (AFP)
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki gestures during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. (AFP)

Arab Coalition receives distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition received on Wednesday a distress signal from an oil tanker after it was subjected to armed harassment off Yemen’s Hodeidah port, state media reported.

The Coalition confirmed the presence of high-risk indicators in the region and the sea corridor opposite the port of Hodeidah.

The Coalition had earlier said it monitored and documented “preparations for hostile action by an explosive-laden boat from the Yemeni port of Saleef.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It reiterated that the planning and execution of the seizure of the Emirati-flagged “Rawabi” ship originated from the port of Hodeidah.

The Coalition considers the port of Hodeidah to be a major center for receiving and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, and stressed that both Hodeidah and Saleef are major centers for the launch of hostilities and threaten maritime security.

This comes after the spokesman of the Coalition demanded the Houthis immediately release “Rawabi” and its cargo, adding that any port that is used to launch maritime piracy and armed robbery attacks will become legitimate military targets

Read more:

US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade

Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized

Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Top Content
Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness
US-coalition against ISIS faces dual attacks in Syria and Iraq by Iran-backed groups US-coalition against ISIS faces dual attacks in Syria and Iraq by Iran-backed groups
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More