Arab Coalition receives distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen’s Hodeidah port

The Arab Coalition received on Wednesday a distress signal from an oil tanker after it was subjected to armed harassment off Yemen’s Hodeidah port, state media reported.

The Coalition confirmed the presence of high-risk indicators in the region and the sea corridor opposite the port of Hodeidah.

The Coalition had earlier said it monitored and documented “preparations for hostile action by an explosive-laden boat from the Yemeni port of Saleef.”

It reiterated that the planning and execution of the seizure of the Emirati-flagged “Rawabi” ship originated from the port of Hodeidah.

The Coalition considers the port of Hodeidah to be a major center for receiving and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, and stressed that both Hodeidah and Saleef are major centers for the launch of hostilities and threaten maritime security.

This comes after the spokesman of the Coalition demanded the Houthis immediately release “Rawabi” and its cargo, adding that any port that is used to launch maritime piracy and armed robbery attacks will become legitimate military targets

