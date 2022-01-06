Expo 2020 Dubai: Black Eyed Peas to headline mega concert at world fair

Pop-rap band Black Eyed Peas will headline the fourth show in Expo 2020 Dubai’s six-month Infinite Nights series, performing live at Al Wasl Plaza on January 25.

The trio are known for some of the biggest hits of the 21st century, including ‘Where Is the Love?’ from Elephunk, and their singles ‘Boom Boom Pow’ and ‘I Gotta Feeling’, which topped the chart for an unprecedented 26 consecutive weeks.

Each artist playing throughout the Infinite Nights series is portraying their own vision and experience of Expo 2020, said Expo organizers.

It follows on from the success of the performance of multi-award-winning artist Alicia Keys at the al-Wasl stage in December. The show – streamed online – received 15 million video views across different platforms.

Black Eyed Peas – will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo – issued a statement saying: “As a group, we continue to evolve our music to connect with the hearts and minds of our community around the world.”

“We are excited about our upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights special concert that will showcase chart-topping music from our recent album “TRANSLATION” as well as our greatest hits.”

“On January 25th, we will bring the world together for a global celebration via our live stage performance.”

Lubna Haroun, vice president of Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, added: “After the huge global success we enjoyed with Alicia Keys performing in Infinite Nights in December, we cannot wait to host our second global stars here at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

“The Black Eyed Peas have always inspired us with their progressive global outlook and innovative approach to exploring new musical possibilities, making them the perfect fit for Expo 2020.”

The Infinite Nights series aims to unite the world through the power of music with a host of celebrated artists performing live from al-Wasl Plaza, with the concerts streamed to a global audience.



Black Eyed Peas will perform at al-Wasl Plaza at 10pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Organizers said visitors wishing to attend the concert are advised to arrive early.



The concert will be livestreamed globally on www.virtualexpodubai.com, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo on YouTube, Facebook,TikTok and Oculus (VR). Several TV channels will also live broadcast the show.

