Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks

Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off celebrations in honor of “Saudi Day” on Friday with an airshow by the Royal Saudi Air Forces, a marching band performance and a fashion show with more festivities planned for the day.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Kingdom’s Expo pavilion Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan was expected to head the official Saudi delegation that will visit the United Arab Emirates to attend the celebrations, the official SPA reported on Wednesday.

Other activities scheduled for the day include cultural performances and “various creative events, reflecting the Kingdom's development and renaissance in all fields under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030,” according to SPA.





The Saudi Hawks - the Royal Saudi Air Force’s aerobatic display team, took off in the sky for a performance while the aircraft were equipped with white, red, blue and green smoke generators. The team will perform on January 7 and 8.



There will also be fireworks display in the evening in celebration of the Kingdom’s day at Expo 2020 Dubai.





Last month, SPA reported that two million people visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion in 86 days. That’s nearly 30 percent of the total visitors to Expo since it opened in October.



In November, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited the pavilions of the Kingdom and the UAE.

