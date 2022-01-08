.
Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

Spain's driver Nani Roma and co-driver Alex Haro Bravo of France ride during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near Riyadh, Jan. 7, 2022. (AFP)
Spain's driver Nani Roma and co-driver Alex Haro Bravo of France ride during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near Riyadh, Jan. 7, 2022. (AFP)

Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that initial results of an investigation an accident during the Dakar car rally, which left one French contestant injured last week, showed no criminal suspicions.

The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related to the accident, the ministry added in a statement.

The explosion that went off under a French vehicle involved in the rally in Saudi Arabia may have been a terrorist attack, France’s foreign minister said earlier on Friday.

