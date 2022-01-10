Kuwait to build new airport: Report

Kuwait will build a new airport in the north, according to the official KUNA news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Gulf country currently has one international airport located 9.6 miles south of Kuwait City, which serves as the hub for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways.

The new airport will be built in the northern part of the country, according to KUNA.

Read more:

Kuwait asks its citizens in Kazakhstan to leave the country

Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report

Abu Dhabi International Airport anticipates holiday traffic will leap by 400 pct