Kuwait to build new airport: Report

Kuwait Airways
File photo of a Kuwait Airways plane. (AFP)

Kuwait to build new airport: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait will build a new airport in the north, according to the official KUNA news agency.

The Gulf country currently has one international airport located 9.6 miles south of Kuwait City, which serves as the hub for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways.

The new airport will be built in the northern part of the country, according to KUNA.

