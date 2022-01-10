.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE calls for immediate release of ship hijacked by Houthis

  • Font
A view of a ship seized by the Iran-backed Houthi militia off the Yemen Red Sea coast on January 3, 2022. (Reuters)
A view of a ship seized by the Iran-backed Houthi militia off the Yemen Red Sea coast on January 3, 2022. (Reuters)

UAE calls for immediate release of ship hijacked by Houthis

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates government on Monday called for the release of the ship Rwabee and its crew, which were hijacked by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on January 3.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A letter to the UN Security Council signed by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, said the ship was carrying medical equipment for a field hospital on Socotra Island.

It added that 11 people of different nationalities are onboard Rwabee.

The letter stated that the Houthis had previously targeted at least 13 commercial ships with explosive-laden boats and mines and had hijacked at least three in the Red Sea.

The UAE delegate emphasized that Houthi piracy raises real concerns for the freedom and security of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea.

Rwabee was hijacked by the Houthis on the night of January 3, 25 nautical miles west of the Yemeni ports of Salif and Hodeidah.

The tracking system on board the ship was suspended at a distance of 18 nautical miles from Salif port several hours later.

The ship was on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island, the letter said.

Onboard were seven Indian sailors, an Ethiopian, and Indonesian, a Filipino, and a sailor from Myanmar.

The UAE government said that the acts of “piracy” violate international law and pose a serious threat to the safety of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea.

The UAE took its seat on the UN Security Council on January 1 along with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana.

Read more:

Houthi piracy of ships off Yemen coast was planned by Iran's IRGC: Arab Coalition

US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade

Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran
Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN
Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More