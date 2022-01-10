Yemen’s forces take control of Shabwa province from Iran-backed Houthis

Yemen's Giants Brigade forces announced on Monday taking full control of Shabwa province from the Iran-backed Houthis, after taking control of Ain district.

Earlier, the Arab Coalition said on Monday it carried out 11 strikes against Houthi targets in Marib during the past 24 hours.

It also confirmed it struck 38 Houthi targets in Shabwa during the past 24 hours, which resulted in the destruction of 29 military vehicles and the killing of more than 220 Houthi members.

The Giants Brigade forces continued on Monday combing through and securing Ain district, and some units advanced to Numan district in al-Bayda province to continue pursuing the Houthis.

The entire 17 districts of Shabwa are now under the control of the internationally recognized government of Yemen, after the Houthis withdrew towards the neighbouring province al-Bayda.

Shabwa is the third largest province in terms of area in Yemen, and it is a pivotal province of particular importance to the south due to its geographical location in the middle of the country.

Its importance lies in its natural resources, as it includes oil fields and facilities, and two strategic ports for the export of gas and oil.

It is also a strategic province in the south because it borders Marib, the largest oil province in Yemen, from the north, and from the west, al-Bayda province, which is the heart of Yemeni geography.

And it constitutes a protection barrier for the eastern provinces of Hadramawt and al-Mahra.

