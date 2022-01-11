World gov't officials attend meetings on sustainable future minerals held in Riyadh

Delegates from around the world convened in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to participate in the inaugural Ministerial Roundtable on Sustainable Future Minerals.

As part of the meeting, Khalid al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom’s Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs, hopes to “establish a common framework and share best practices to ensure the reliable and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals for the global transition to net-zero,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

More than 32 ministers, government representatives and nine international organizations are participating in the Riyadh event that comes ahead of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF).

“We are convening the Ministerial Roundtable to further regional collaboration on the sustainable development of the mining and minerals industry,” said the Saudi official.

Among those attending the closed-door meeting are ministers from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen, as well as high-level delegates from Algeria, Australia, China, France, Japan, Palestine, Pakistan, Mauritania, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, UK, and the US.

According to SPA report, discussions were held to mine valuable minerals following “responsible sourcing” as outlined by Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) standards.

These guidelines seek to manage the environmental footprint, minimize emissions, encourage a positive societal impact and maintain transparency.

“Responsible sourcing is a critical and part of our holistic approach that is supplemented globally by an increase in the recycling and reuse of critical minerals and the improvement of technology,” added al-Mudaifer.

Officials from the Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Bank are some other global conglomerates taking part in the event.

Database to produce mineral ores

Another meeting held on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) discussed the establishment of a database to produce mineral ores in the region, establish a geological and mineral portal, and quantify local capacity building in the mining sector.

It was held in the presence of Arab ministers and officials in the global mining sector, representing more than 30 countries.

The meeting was organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in partnership with the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization (AIDSMO).

According to the SPA report, both meetings will “provide an opportunity for investors, miners and mining sector stakeholders worldwide to explore all the potentials and opportunities of the mining sector in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa regions.”

