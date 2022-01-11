Saudi Arabia FM meets Chinese counterpart to discuss regional security

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday to discuss economic and security matters, including the Iran nuclear deal, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs detailed on Twitter.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed strengthening cooperation with China with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi during a visit to the southern city of Wuxi.

The meeting came as Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef al-Hajraf himself met with a gathering of Chinese officials.

Prince Faisal engaged in discourse over the Iran nuclear deal with Wang, and stressed the importance of security and stability in the Middle East.

They also covered the topic of security in Afghanistan – noting the importance of promoting stability in the nation as it adjusts to life under its Taliban rulers.

Economic matters were spoken about, including the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Sino-Saudi Joint Committee.

World Bank data positions China as Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner.

In 2019, Sino-Saudi trade was valued at just under $73 billion, according to the Atlantic Council.

A report from the American Enterprise Institute revealed that Chinese contracting and investment in Saudi Arabia has been worth $41 billion since 2005.

