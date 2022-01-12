Saudi Arabia rare hail storm leaves sand dunes covered in snow in Medina

A rare hail storm left sand dunes covered in snow outside Badr city in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Drone footage shows the unusual white landscape in Medina province, with locals gathering to enjoy the scenes and cars driving on a nearby motorway.



Other videos shared on social media showed a double rainbow that appeared in the sky after the storm.





Earlier this year, snow covered Saudi Arabia’s northwestern city of Tabuk.

Images shared by state news agency SPA showed cars covered in snow and people wearing heavy clothing as they enjoyed the rare sight of snow in the Kingdom.

Another social media user shared a video of Tabuk residents performing a traditional dance in celebration of the first snowfall of the year.

With Reuters

