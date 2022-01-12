Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km railway network across Kingdom: Minister

Saudi Arabia will build 8,000 kilometers of railway across the country, Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

“New rail that will criss cross the Kingdom and add to the network we already have,” Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh.

He also said his ministry was working on a new investment law that is going to address the needs of both domestic and international investors.

The announcement comes only months after the UAE announced that Stage Two of the rail network extending over 139 kilometers, and its connection through Al Ghuwaifat on the border of Saudi Arabia with Stage One, which extends for 264 kilometers from Habshan to Al Ruwais, has been completed.

