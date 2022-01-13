Dubai authorities tackle electrical fire after loud explosion heard

Dubai authorities tackled a fire in a Jebel Ali industrial area after several residents reported hearing a loud explosion on Wednesday night.
No injuries were reported, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office.
Several residents of Dubai told Al Arabiya English that they heard a loud explosion at around 9:40pm.
Dubai Media Office said that the fire was caused by an electrical cable.
A large explosion was heard across the city on July 7 when authorities said a container ship in Jebel Ali Port caught fire.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
