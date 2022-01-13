.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai authorities tackle electrical fire after loud explosion heard

  • Font
An aerial view of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS)
An aerial view of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai October 25, 2010. (Reuters)

Dubai authorities tackle electrical fire after loud explosion heard

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai authorities tackled a fire in a Jebel Ali industrial area after several residents reported hearing a loud explosion on Wednesday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No injuries were reported, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office.

Several residents of Dubai told Al Arabiya English that they heard a loud explosion at around 9:40pm.

Dubai Media Office said that the fire was caused by an electrical cable.

A large explosion was heard across the city on July 7 when authorities said a container ship in Jebel Ali Port caught fire.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Read more:

Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control

Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported

Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8 Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More