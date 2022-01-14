Arab Coalition strikes kill 150 Houthis, destroy 22 military vehicles in Yemen

The Arab Coalition carried out targetted military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Yemeni city of Marib, killing 250 “terrorists” and destroying 22 military vehicles, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday.

The attack took place over 24 hours and involved 36 different targets, SPA added.

Simultaneously, the Arab Coalition also held military operations on 12 targets in the Yemeni town of al-Bayda, eliminating “80 terrorist elements” and seven military vehicles.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

As hostilities escalated, the Houthis on January 3 seized a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship that the coalition said was carrying medical supplies.

The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

