Two died in fire at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery: KNPC

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Friday that two workers died in the fire that broke out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery.

In a Tweet, the company said that two workers “of Asian nationality” had been found dead at the site.

KNPC also said another five workers who are in critical condition have been transferred from al-Adan Hospital to al-Babtain Hospital, adding that three others are still receiving treatment in Farwaniya Hospital, and two more injured workers are in the company’s clinic but are in stable condition.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that ten people were injured after a fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery.

Seven of the injured were transferred to al-Adan Hospital to complete treatment, of which five of them experienced severe burns and two with moderate burns, according to a statement by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

The fire was reported at the Gas Liquefaction Unit No. 32 at the Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery.

The company claimed to have activated the emergency plan, and reported that the firefighting teams were able to “fully control the fire.”

The company also confirmed that the refinery and export operations were not affected by the fire since the damaged unit was out of service.

The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel.

The facility recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

With Reuters and The Associated Press

