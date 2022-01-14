UAE reports 3,068 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, three new deaths

The UAE reported 3,068 COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Friday that were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

After conducting 424,861 tests in the same period, the total cases climbed to 799,065.

The daily reported recovery was 1,226, while the total recovery count was 758,031.

Three new deaths have also been announced, bringing the total deaths caused by COVID in the UAE to 2,185.

The UAE boasts a 92.8 percent fully vaccianted population, with 22,997,534 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, in light of these recent developments, UAE schools and universities are expected to extend remote learning for an additional week after COVID-19 cases in the country surged past the 2,500 daily infected mark.

All in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE's official WAM news agency reported.

