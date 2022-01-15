.
UAE reports three new COVID deaths, 3,116 cases in 24 hours

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
Coronavirus

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE reported 3,116 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours from 410,949 tests.

The virus claimed three more lives, amounting to 2,188 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The daily reported recovery is 1,182, while the total recovery count is 759,213.

The UAE boasts a 92.8 percent fully vaccinated population, with 22,997,534 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, in light of these recent developments, UAE schools and universities are expected to extend remote learning for an additional week after COVID-19 cases in the country surged past the 2,500 daily infected mark.

All in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE's official WAM news agency reported.

