UAE reports three new COVID deaths, 3,116 cases in 24 hours

The UAE reported 3,116 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours from 410,949 tests.

The virus claimed three more lives, amounting to 2,188 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily reported recovery is 1,182, while the total recovery count is 759,213.

The UAE boasts a 92.8 percent fully vaccinated population, with 22,997,534 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, in light of these recent developments, UAE schools and universities are expected to extend remote learning for an additional week after COVID-19 cases in the country surged past the 2,500 daily infected mark.

All in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE's official WAM news agency reported.

