UAE's Masdar has ambitions for 100 GW of renewable energy capacity: Minister
The United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company Masdar has the ambition to increase to 100 gigawatts the capacity of projects it is developing globally, UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday in Dubai.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has invested in wind and solar projects in 40 countries around the globe, said al-Jaber, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive officer.
“Our ambition is to accelerate this development globally to reach 100 GW and ultimately double that again to 200 GW,” he said without specifying a timeframe for the capacity increase. The Abu Dhabi goverment last month announced plans to increase Masdar’s capacity to more than 50 gigawatts by 2030.
The minister was attending the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.
Read more:
UAE’s Masdar to start construction on solar project in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah
Abu Dhabi’s Masdar seals $188 mln funding for Jordan solar project
Saudi Arabia awards $500 mln wind project to EDF, Masdar consortium
-
UAE’s Masdar to start construction on solar project in Saudi Arabia’s JeddahThe consortium led by the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar and EDF Renewables and Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Company announced it is starting construction of a ... Gulf
-
Abu Dhabi’s Masdar seals $188 mln funding for Jordan solar projectAbu Dhabi’s Future Energy Company (Masdar) has completed a $188 million financing package for the largest solar power plant in Jordan, it said ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia awards $500 mln wind project to EDF, Masdar consortiumEDF Energies Nouvelles and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar lead a consortium which has been awarded a $500 million wind energy project by Saudi ... Energy